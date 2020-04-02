Eagles postpone Autism Challenge bike ride, 5k amid coronavirus pandemic

article

The Philadelphia Eagles have postponed the third annual Eagles Autism Challenge bike ride and 5k, as the area continues to fight the spread of coronavirus.

The organization says the decision to delay the event, which was scheduled for May 16, was made upon the recommendations of health officials.

"While we were all looking forward to an exciting and transformational day on May 16, the safety and well-being of our community, event participants and staff comes first," Executive Director of the Eagles Autism Foundation Ryan Hammond said.

A tentative reschedule date has not been released at this time. The team says they will continue to follow the advice of medical experts and will announce a new date at the appropriate time.

The Eagles Autism Challenge is a one-day bike ride and family-friendly 5k that begins and ends at Lincoln Financial Field. Since launching the annual event in 2018, the Eagles Autism Foundation has raised over $7M for research and care.

