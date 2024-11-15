Eagles rolling behind Hurts, Barkley atop division and as one of NFL's best

article

Jalen Hurts played through a violent blow to his head. Saquon Barkley turned a close game in the fourth quarter with the NFC East lead at stake into a comfortable victory. Nick Sirianni shakes off his critics and keeps winning games.

The Eagles (8-2) look every bit a Super Bowl contender.

There isn't much the Eagles are doing wrong of late, winning six straight games out of the bye to sit behind only Detroit (8-1) for best record in the NFC.

The Eagles are in command of the NFC East after a 26-18 win Thursday night over Jayden Daniels and the Commanders (7-4). It would take a major collapse to miss out on a division title and a home playoff game.

"I think our guys have been playing with extreme effort, and good things happen when you’re doing those things," Sirianni said.

Good things, for sure.

— Barkley combined for 198 scrimmage yards and two scores, rushing 26 times for 146 yards (5.6 average) while adding two receptions for 52 yards. With 1,137 rushing yards through 10 games, Barkley moved ahead of Baltimore’s Derrick Henry for the NFL lead.

— Hurts' head was spiked into the turf by Washington linebacker Frankie Luvu in the second quarter and bounced off the ground. Hurts was evaluated for a concussion — "I guess I beat the protocol," he quipped — and stayed in the game. He finished with 221 yards passing and ran for the go-ahead score.

— Sirianni improved to 42-19 (.689) with the Eagles, representing the highest winning percentage by a head coach in franchise history and second-highest among active NFL head coaches.

What’s working

Yes, everyone sees Barkley light it up on the highlight reel and Hurts has remained as steady as it gets as they steer the Eagles toward the postseason.

It's the defense, though, that could carry the Eagles deep into the playoffs.

Defensive tackle Jalen Carter was all up in Daniels' face most of the game and stuffed the run. Nolan Smith and Josh Carter picked up big sacks.

Philadelphia held Washington to 264 yards, it's second-lowest total of the season. The Eagles also held the Commanders under their season averages in rushing, passing and third downs.

The defense changed the game on a crucial fourth-down stop on Daniels' scramble in the fourth that sparked the Eagles to the win.

What needs help

Outside of kicker Jake Elliott's worst game of his career, a dismal outing that kept Washington within striking distance in the fourth quarter, the Eagles are rolling right now as one of the best teams in the NFL.

Stock up

Quinyon Mitchell. It was a frustrating night for Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin, who exceeded 100 yards receiving in last Sunday’s loss to Pittsburgh for the fourth time in the past eight games, accumulating 113 on five catches.

McLaurin had just one catch for 10 yards against the Eagles, with Mitchell largely getting the coverage assignment.

Stock down

Elliott. Elliott missed field goals of 44 and 51 yards and was wide left on an extra point that kept the Eagles' lead at only 12-10 until Barkley broken open the game with two late touchdowns.

"Jake has been so clutch his entire career and his entire time that I’ve been here, too," Sirianni said. "Just like I would say to somebody that fumbled or dropped a pass in a moment, ‘We believe in you. You’re going to have to make a kick to help us win this football game.'"

Elliott holds the franchise record with seven 50-plus field goals in a season but has missed all four attempts from that distance in 2024. It was also the first time in his eight seasons he missed three kicks in one game.

"We have so much faith in him and that’s what you do," Sirianni said. "You can really build connections through tough times, right? So obviously he was going through a tough time, but this team believes so much in Jake Elliott because of his track record and who he is and the teammate he is and the captain he is."

Injuries

The Eagles escaped without any injuries to significant players.

Key number

6. The Eagles won six consecutive games for the first time since 2002. The Eagles’ six-game winning streak is tied for their fourth-longest stretch in a single season since 2004, trailing only 2017 (nine), 2022 (eight) and 2004 (seven). The winning streak is also the longest coming out of a bye week since their introduction in 1990 (previous record was four games in 1996).

Next steps

The Eagles play another night game on Nov. 24 at the Los Angeles Rams.