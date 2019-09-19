Eagles team up with Goose Island for Birds themed beer

The Philadelphia Eagles have announced they are teaming up with Goose Island brewery to create a Birds themed beer.

'Fly-PA' is a session India Pale Ale that will be available at both The Linc and the Goose Island Brewhouse in Fishtown. At just 5.2% ABV, the beer is designed to drink along with the game.

Goose Island says 'FLY-PA' is a spin-off on their Bullpen Session ale that was served at Citizens Bank Park and the Fishtown brewhouse during the baseball season.

Goose Island, a Chicago-based company, has certainly endeared themselves to Philadelphia since opening the brewhouse a few years ago. The most notable football partnership that Goose Island has had with their hometown Chicago Bears came after the 'double-doink' game. The brewery offered free beer to anyone who could kick a 43-yard field goal.

No one did.