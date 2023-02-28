Eagles to promote QBs coach Brian Johnson to offensive coordinator, report says

article

The Philadelphia Eagles have reportedly found their new offensive coordinator, and they didn’t have to look very far.

Brian Johnson has served as the team’s quarterback’s coach for the last two seasons and is expected to take over for Shane Steichen, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Schefter says Johnson had multiple opportunities to take the same job elsewhere, but ultimately decided to stay in Philadelphia.

Steichen was hired as the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts on just two days after calling plays for the Eagles offense in Super Bowl LVII.

Johnson is partially credited with Jalen Hurts development into an NFL MVP finalist, having worked with him each of the past two seasons.

Before joining the Eagles, Johnson spent 2018-2020 at the University of Florida coaching the quarterbacks and serving as the offensive coordinator in his final season in Gainesville.

Before that, Johnson served in similar roles at the University of Houston, Mississippi State University, and the University of Utah.

In his time at Mississippi State, Johnson worked with Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

Prior to his coaching career, Johnson was a three-year starter at the University of Utah. He was also featured on the cover of EA sports NCAA Football 2010 video game.