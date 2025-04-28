Eagles White House visit: Jalen Hurts, others will skip trip due to 'scheduling conflicts'

article

What we know:

Super Bowl LIX MVP Jalen Hurts will be among other players who will not make the trip to the White House, reports citing the White House say.

Hurts was mum about his decision on the trip during a recent TIME red carpet event to celebrate their list of the 100 Most Influential People.

Hurts and others are said to be missing the trip due to "scheduling conflicts."

Hurts' decision came a day after Saquon Barkley visited Trump at his Bedminster, New Jersey golf club and took a ride back to Washington aboard Air Force One.

What's next:

The Eagles will head to the White House on Monday and meet with President Trump at 4 p.m.

So far, Hurts is the team's most notable holdout.

The Philadelphia Inquirer's Julia Terruso reports the White House expects "the vast majority" of the team to be there.

