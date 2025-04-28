Eagles White House visit: Super Bowl champs to meet with President Trump on Monday

article

The Brief The Eagles will visit President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday. No players or coaches have publicly said if they will skip the White House visit. The team will meet with President Trump during a 4 p.m. press conference.



The Philadelphia Eagles will visit President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday to celebrate their Super Bowl LIX victory.

This will be the Eagles' first team visit to the White House, despite the team winning their first Super Bowl during Trump's first administration.

The Eagles are scheduled to meet with President Trump during a press conference at 4 p.m. You can stream the event on FOX29.com and on the FOX LOCAL app.

What we know:

No players or coaches have publicly announced that they will skip the trip.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts was mum when he was asked about the visit during a TIME red carpet event.

Star running back Saquon Barkley was spotted hanging out with the president at Trump's Bedminster, New Jersey golf course, and took a ride on Marine One.

What's next:

You can stream the meeting on FOX29.com and on the free FOX LOCAL app.