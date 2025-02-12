Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown visits 10-year-old Philly plane crash survivor in hospital

The Brief The Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl champion A.J. Brown visited one of the survivors of the deadly plane crash that occurred in Northeast Philly January 31. Andre Howard III was hit in the head while protecting his sister during the Philly plane crash and underwent surgery.



The Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver is following through on his word to visit the 10-year-old boy who was critical after a medical plane crashed in Northeast Philly January 10.

The visit made for a heartwarming moment.

What we know:

Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown made good on a promise he made to a young boy severely injured when that medical jet crashed in northeast Philadelphia.

Brown visited 10-year-old Andre Howard at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Wednesday with the Vince Lombardi trophy in tow.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ A.J. Brown with Andre Howard III at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia on Wednesday, February 12. | Credit: Andre Howard Jr./Lashawn Hamiel

The backstory:

Andre Howard III was rushed to the hospital after his dad says he dived to protect his sister during the devastating plane crash in Northeast Philadelphia on January 31.

The 10-year-old was hit by flying metal debris and had to have emergency brain surgery.

He was in a medically induced coma.

When Andre woke up, he asked if he missed the Super Bowl, which he didn't, and was able to watch the Eagles get the big win against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Brown heard about the boy's story while in New Orleans for the Super Bowl and said he would be playing for the hero boy on Super Bowl Sunday.

Brown also promised to pay him a visit when he gets back to Philadelphia. A promise he kept.