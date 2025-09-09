Woman stabbed at East Falls apartment complex

The Brief A 40-year-old woman was taken to Temple Hospital in critical condition after being stabbed at an East Falls housing complex on Monday. Other neighbors tell FOX29 that despite the neighborhood improving, they are not surprised to hear about the stabbing, and are calling for increased security presence. An investigation is underway.



What we know:

At around 10:21 p.m. on Sept. 8, Philadelphia Police were called to a stabbing along the 3200 block of Defense Terrace in the Abbotsford Homes Complex. When they arrived, they found the woman suffering from multiple stab wounds.

"I’m shocked because it’s basically quiet around here on this side, I don’t know about the other side but this side over here is quiet," Kenny Tabb who lives nearby, told FOX 29.



Other neighbors tell FOX29 that despite the neighborhood improving, they are not surprised to hear about the stabbing, and are calling for increased security presence.



"This is like really the first incident that has happened in a while, so, it’s just sad, just sad," Denise Hawkins, who lives in the neighborhood, said.

What we don't know:

Police have not mentioned the motive behind the stabbing or announced any arrests.



If you have any information about the incident, you are asked to contact Philadelphia Police. An investigation is underway.