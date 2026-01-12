East Lansdowne's AI cameras: A new crime-fighting tool

The Brief East Lansdowne Police Department installs AI-powered cameras to enhance crime-solving. The cameras, funded by a state grant, provide real-time surveillance. Police assure the public that the cameras do not use facial recognition.



The East Lansdowne Police Department is stepping up its crime-fighting game with new AI-powered cameras.

What we know:

The East Lansdowne Police Department has installed 41 AI-powered cameras across public areas like Baltimore Avenue and Pembroke Avenue.

These cameras, funded by a grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, allow officers to monitor real-time footage and rewind to review incidents.

Chief James Cadden of the East Lansdowne Police Department emphasized the cameras' impact, saying they take the guesswork out of police work and have already helped solve crimes.

"In the past, video surveillance cameras were relegated to an investigatory purpose," said Cadden. "The patrol officer in the car with just a single swipe of their finger can pull up an intersection as soon as they receive a call for help."

Officer Liam Chambers demonstrated how the cameras can identify cars and people, providing a clear picture before officers arrive on the scene.

"You can click history and then look back at anything that happened throughout the whole day or the week," said Chambers.

The cameras are a significant advancement for the department, especially given the town's geographical size and its position as a major inlet in and out of the city.

"We do experience a significant amount of criminal activity," said Cadden.

While there are concerns about AI in daily life, the police assure that these cameras do not have facial recognition capabilities and do not cross-reference databases.

"It just records as any security camera does and only in public places," said Cadden. "I don’t want people to think we’re spying on them necessarily."