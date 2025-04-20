Easter Sunday service at Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church

The Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church held their Easter services on Sunday.

Thousands of members showed up in their Sunday’s best to celebrate their Lord and Savior.

What they're saying:

"He’s risen, he’s alive, in all of us, his love, his grace and his mercy," says Pat Mathis, a member of the church.

Another member describing how special the day is to him, says, "Every resurrection Sunday is a fulfillment of God keeping his word to his people, that Jesus is the way, the truth and the light.

After the services many planned on continuing the celebrations back home.

"Typically as the black culture is, you go find something to eat, get some grub, that’s what you do, but it’s all about family coming together, especially in these times that we are in right now," says Morgan E Wilson Jr., another member of the congregation.

Longtime member Rubin Lee jokingly added, "Probably going to eat a little too much but going to get something to eat and enjoy each other’s company".

The Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church held a sunrise service at 6 AM and a regular service at 10 AM.