Ed Sheeran Philly concert: Macklemore dropped, protest planned at the Linc

The Brief The Ed Sheeran concert at Lincoln Financial Field is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. Saturday. Macklemore was removed as an opening act after comments he made, leading to outrage and a scheduled protest at 4:30 p.m. Philadelphia officials and SEPTA are actively preparing enhanced security and transit service for the event.



The highly anticipated Ed Sheeran concert is set for 8:00 p.m. Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field, with doors opening at 6:00 p.m. and lots opening at 3:00 p.m., according to event organizers. Officials say security for the concert is a priority, especially after Macklemore was dropped from the lineup in response to his recent on-stage comments. This change has led to plans for a protest outside the stadium before the concert.

Officials ramp up security and transit plans

What we know:

Planning for safety has involved the Philadelphia Police Department, Eagles representatives, and the Messina tour group, according to city officials.

Philadelphia police said they are working closely with venue and event organizers to help ensure the safety of concertgoers, employees and local residents. They added they "routinely monitor large events and assess staffing needs to ensure an appropriate police presence." They said the department will continue to monitor the event and make adjustments as needed based on public safety needs.

SEPTA says it will "add additional express trains on the Broad Street line and have a full complement of SEPTA transit police, station attendants and other personnel on hand" at NRG Station. SEPTA said it is coordinating with the city and other agencies to ensure there are no disruptions and that "customers and employees are safe."

Timeline:

Macklemore was dropped as an opening act after his recent on-stage comments. The Ed Sheeran concert will start at 8:00 p.m. Saturday, with doors opening at 6:00 p.m. and the parking lot opening at 3:00 p.m. A protest in response to Macklemore's removal is set to begin at 4:30 p.m. at the energy station between the three sports complexes.

Coordinated planning between police, city officials, venue organizers and transit authorities is underway for the event.

The other side:

Macklemore's removal as an opening act sparked outrage following his comments, according to organizers.

The concert is the first stop of the tour since the incident at MetLife Stadium in early September.

A protest is planned for 4:30 p.m. outside Lincoln Financial Field at the energy station area.

What's next:

Officials say they will continue to monitor safety and make adjustments on the day of the concert if needed. Concertgoers are expected to see a heightened security and transit presence.