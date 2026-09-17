Gaudreau Family launches free South Jersey hockey program for kids after tragedy

The Brief Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau's family launched a free hockey program for kids in South Jersey. The program is a tribute to the late brothers, who died in Oldmans Township on Thursday, August 29, 2024. Their father, Guy Gaudreau, leads the skating and hockey lessons, aiming to inspire children ages 3–12.



Family and friends of hockey players Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau are working to inspire the next generation of hockey players. The Gaudreau Family Foundation launched its first initiative Thursday, bringing a free skating and hockey program to area kids in memory of the brothers.

Bringing hockey to a new generation in South Jersey

What we know:

Johnny Gaudreau played in the NHL and his brother Matthew played in the minors. On the evening of Thursday, August 29, 2024, the brothers were riding their bikes in Oldmans Township when a suspected drunk driver hit and killed them.

The new program offers free skating and hockey lessons to children ages 3–12. The organization plans for kids to first learn to skate, then develop hockey skills over 12 weeks.

After Johnny and Matthew’s deaths, their family created the Gaudreau Family Foundation. Proceeds from the foundation fund the new program, using the sport the brothers loved to help others.

The Program's Launch and Community Response

Parents and children took part in the program’s first-ever practice at the HollyDell rink, with many kids getting on the ice for the first time. Guy Gaudreau, who coached his sons, now leads the sessions.

"It helps me out too. I’m involved. It keeps my mind off a lot of things that I don’t wanna think about and if you don’t have to I get kids to fall in love with the game. It works both ways. It’s all good," said Guy Gaudreau.

Parents say the family’s effort is making a difference. "Making a positive out of a horrific situation turning it around I think it’s great," said Angela Corcoran, a parent of a child in the program.

Nick Gooch, another parent, said, "We jumped at the opportunity. They’re a great family. The Goodreads are everything they do around Holly Dell for the sport. It was no-brainer to get a bit of guy and he’s doing it for the kids."

Keeping Johnny and Matthew's Legacy Alive

What they're saying:

Jane Gaudreau, their mother, said, "I think they’re up there watching us and love what we’re doing."

Guy Gaudreau hopes the foundation’s work grows.

"We want to see them continue. We don’t want them to fall in love with a sport and be done with it so we have a lot of work ahead of us to get there. The foundation is growing," said Guy Gaudreau.

When Team USA won gold at the Winter Olympics, Johnny’s number 13 jersey was raised in the air and his children, Johnny Junior and Noa, were brought onto the ice for the team photo. Family members hope to keep the memory and positive impact of both brothers alive through their efforts.

What's next:

The Gaudreau family plans to continue the program and hopes to expand in the future. There is strong demand, and the community’s response has been positive.

The Foundation also partners with the NHL Players’ Association to help grow the game for children who have not had the chance to play hockey before, according to Jane Gaudreau.