First-ever EDC festival themed cruise to set sail from Florida coast later this year

The Electric Daisy Carnival Festival spans over eight countries across four continents, and is now bringing its attendees to sea!

EDSea is launching in November and will set sail for four nights, transforming Norwegian Cruise Line's Norwegian Joy into a premium cruise and music festival — all based on the colorful, eclectic themes of the world's largest electronic dance music festival.

The EDC cruise will depart from Miami and makes its way to destinations in the Bahamas before returning to its original port. Guests on board will have eight marine-themed stages that will provide the soundtrack for the dual music festival and cruise experience.

There will be 15 decks with themed headliner hangout zones, bars, photo ops, and exclusive artist-hosted tournaments and activities.

Some of the activities on board include water slides, go-carting, laser tag, interactive gaming, daytime whirlpools, casinos, live performers, comedy shows, yoga, and themed parties will also be on board.

Some of the music-themed parties include:

kineticFIELD

cosmicMEADOW

bassPOD

neonGARDEN

Once in the Bahamas, cruisers can enjoy several excursions:

Jetskiing

Parasailing

Beach Water Park

Snorkeling

Scuba Diving

Deep Sea Fishing

Catamaran Sailing

Ziplining

Swimming with pigs

4 x 4 Jeep tours

Cabin reservations for the inaugural EDSea can be reserved during the presale period beginning on Jan. 17 with general on-sale beginning on Jan. 27. Cabins can be reserved with a $100/person deposit.

The cruise experience was launched after concert producer company Insomniac launched a partnership with Sixthman, a company that creates community-inspired vacation experiences at resorts and at sea.

EDC Las Vegas serves as the festival's flagship event and welcomes 500,000 attendees annually in May.

The round-trip cruise sets sail from November 4 through November 8 stopping at Nassau and Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas.

Details on the lineup and the full EDSea experience will be announced in the coming months.