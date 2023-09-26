Eddie Irizarry: Protests scheduled Tuesday night as city leaders call for peace

Authorities in Philadelphia are calling for peace after charges were dropped against a police officer who fatally shot a man during a traffic stop last month.

Philadelphia Municipal Judge Wendy Pew made her ruling Tuesday after watching video of the fatal shooting of Eddie Irizarry. The defense asserted that Officer Mark Dial was acting in self-defense when he fired his weapon at close range through the rolled-up driver’s side window of Irizarry’s sedan during a vehicle stop on August 14. Defense attorney, Brian McMonagle, urged the judge to drop the charges which included manslaughter, official oppression and four other counts.

The District Attorney's Office says they will appeal the judge's decision by the end of the day. Dial's bail was revoked earlier this month after prosecutors argued the charges made him ineligible for release.

The Party of Socialism & Liberation announced an emergency mobilization protest and call for justice shortly after the judge's ruling. The protest is set to take place Tuesday, September 26 at 5:30pm starting at City Hall.

Meanwhile, Sheriff Rochelle Bilal and Senator Sharif Street will hold a press conference a 5 p.m. at the sheriff's office to "urge calmness among community members, activists, and observers."

Democratic mayoral candidate Cherelle Parker on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared a series of posts about the controversial ruling. She said the shooting death of Irizarry "shocked my conscience and the consciousness of our city" and called for stronger police training to "create much stronger bonds between neighborhoods and police everywhere."

"No family should be forced to endure the pain the Irizarry family is going through now. My hope is that justice prevails," Parker wrote.

