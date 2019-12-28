Elderly couple's home sprayed with bullets in Lehigh County; suspect sought
article
MACUNGIE, Pa. - State police are searching for a car after shots were fired at a couple's home in Lehigh County.
The gunfire occurred at about 2:20 a.m. Saturday in Lower Macungie Township.
Police say a few of the bullets landed inside, but the 85-year-old man and 68-year-old woman inside were uninjured.
There was no immediate information on a possible motive for the gunfire.
Authorities say a car recorded on surveillance footage is believed to have been involved and is being sought.
Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Fogelsville at 610-395-1438.
___
Advertisement
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP
___
The Associated Press contributed to this report.