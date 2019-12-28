Elderly couple's home sprayed with bullets in Lehigh County; suspect sought

article

State police are searching for a car after shots were fired at a couple's home in Lehigh County.

The gunfire occurred at about 2:20 a.m. Saturday in Lower Macungie Township.

Police say a few of the bullets landed inside, but the 85-year-old man and 68-year-old woman inside were uninjured.

There was no immediate information on a possible motive for the gunfire.

Authorities say a car recorded on surveillance footage is believed to have been involved and is being sought.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Fogelsville at 610-395-1438.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

___

The Associated Press contributed to this report.