
Election Day 2023: Deadline to request mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania is Tuesday

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Pennsylvania Politics
Tuesday is the last day to request a mail-in ballot in Pennsylvania head of elections on November 7.

PHILADELPHIA - With Election Day just a week away, another voting deadline is about to come and go.

In Pennsylvania, all those eligible for a mail-in ballot must request one by 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Voters can apply online, at a county election office, or through the mail. 

All ballots must be returned to your county election office by 8 p.m. November 7. Secure drop box locations will be provided by counties for ballots.

In New Jersey, voters must contact their county clerk by 5 p.m. Tuesday to have a mail-in ballot sent to them. Voters can also get one in person by Monday.

Ballots must be handed in, postmarked and mailed, by Election Day, which is next Tuesday, November 7.