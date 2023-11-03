Election Day will shake up leadership in Philadelphia: 'It's a moment for the city'

When Philadelphia voters go to the polls on Tuesday, they'll pull the lever for a sweeping change in the city's top political leadership.

Mayor Jim Kenney is leaving office after two terms and longtime City Councilmember Derrell Clark is stepping away from his position.

There will also be changes in the members and leadership of City Council. Lauren Cristella from the Committee of Seventy called the turnover "unprecedented."

"What an opportunity to express what we want to see in the future of Philadelphia," Critella said. "We have unprecedented turnover in city council, the mayor, even the FOP leader is going to change, it's a moment for the city and voters should really recognize that."

Under city rules, Philadelphia mayors may only serve two consecutive terms. Clarke, who represents North Philadelphia and rose to City Council President more than 10 years ago, decided to leave office on his own.

Clarke, 71, said the candidate for Mayor – Democrat Cherrelle Parker and Republican David Oh – know the challenges of the city which will be helpful when he and Kenney depart their respective posts.

"The individuals that are running for mayor both were in (city council), so they understand what needs to happen," Clarke said. "There's a lot of concern, it's understandable, because this rarely happens."

The elections will also mean a dozen members of the 17-seat City Council will be relative newcomers, having served one term or less. Philadelphia will also select a new City Controller and Register of Wills.

"With such an opportunity on the table we're going to have about 27% turnout, 27% of registered voters making decisions that impact 1.6M Philadelphians, let alone the region," Cristella said.

She is concerned about voter turnout when newly elected members will tackle the big issues of gun violence and poverty. Both things are a nagging worry for Clarke, who said he's stepping down but not turning away.

"I think there's generally a disconnect that their vote matters and it does," Clarke said.