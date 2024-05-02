Expand / Collapse search

Body of child found in duffle bag identified as missing 4-year-old: Philadelphia police

By FOX 29 Staff
Updated  May 2, 2024 7:59am EDT
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Body of child found in duffle bag identified as missing 4-year-old:police

The case of a missing child whose mother was charged with his murder has come to a tragic end months later as police identify a body found in a duffle bag in West Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA - The case of a missing child whose mother was charged with his murder has come to a tragic end months later as police identify a body found in a duffle bag in West Philadelphia.

CLIP workers made the disturbing discovery while picking up trash in an alleyway on the 600 block of North 38th Street on March 18.

The body was said to be a child aged 2–4 years old, but officials were not able to ID the child at the time.

On Wednesday, police confirmed the body's identity as 4-year-old Damari Carter using lab tests.

Related

Body of young child found in duffle bag in West Philadelphia: police
article

Body of young child found in duffle bag in West Philadelphia: police

CLIP workers found a black duffle bag with juvenile remains inside while picking up trash in an alleyway on the 600 block of North 38th Street.

Carter was reported missing in December 2023 after the boy's mother reportedly told family members he was hit and killed by a car.

In January, police executed a search warrant just blocks away from where the body was found.

Although Damari’s body was not found then, investigators charged his mother, 28-year-old Dominique Bailey, and 30-year-old Kevin Spencer with his murder.


 