Body of child found in duffle bag identified as missing 4-year-old: Philadelphia police

The case of a missing child whose mother was charged with his murder has come to a tragic end months later as police identify a body found in a duffle bag in West Philadelphia.

CLIP workers made the disturbing discovery while picking up trash in an alleyway on the 600 block of North 38th Street on March 18.

The body was said to be a child aged 2–4 years old, but officials were not able to ID the child at the time.

On Wednesday, police confirmed the body's identity as 4-year-old Damari Carter using lab tests.

Related article

Carter was reported missing in December 2023 after the boy's mother reportedly told family members he was hit and killed by a car.

In January, police executed a search warrant just blocks away from where the body was found.

Although Damari’s body was not found then, investigators charged his mother, 28-year-old Dominique Bailey, and 30-year-old Kevin Spencer with his murder.



