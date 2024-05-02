Ring doorbell camera captures man wanted for threats pointing gun on Philly porch
PHILADELPHIA - A scary moment for one Philadelphia homeowner was caught on camera as police attempt to identify the suspect.
It was just before 4:30 a.m. when a masked man walked onto a porch on the 1700 block of West Lehigh Avenue on April 20.
A Ring camera captured him ringing the doorbell, before flashing what police say appeared to be a firearm.
Police say he is being sought for threats, and are asking for the public's help to identify him.
He was seen driving a light color 2012 Nissan Versa with a PA tag: LXA0270.