Electric bike explodes inside Bristol Township home; family escapes fire

The Brief An electric bike exploded and caught fire inside a Bristol Township home Friday, July 3. Children escaped through a second-story window using a ladder, and no one was seriously hurt. The fire marshal says charging e-bikes indoors can be dangerous, but the exact cause of the explosion is not confirmed.



An electric bike exploded and caught fire inside a home in Bristol Township around 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 3, according to homeowner John Brooks and Bristol Township fire marshal Kevin Dippolito. No one was seriously hurt, but the fire forced children to escape through a second-story window.

Family escapes after e-bike explodes inside home

What we know:

Brooks said the e-bike, which belonged to his son’s friend, exploded in the living room. "It didn’t just catch on fire - it exploded," said Brooks. He described seeing flames just a few feet from the couch where his granddaughter was sleeping.

Brooks said he tried to put out the fire with a garden hose, but the bike kept reigniting. "The bike would not go out. It lit up 3 times on me," said Brooks.

The fire marshal said these types of fires can be sudden and violent.

"It was a sudden, rapid, explosion which these e-bikes are known to do when this occurs," said Dippolito.

Brooks suffered burns on his feet and hands, as well as smoke inhalation, but said he is now home from the hospital. "I’m glad all the animals got out — the kids got out - wife got out… and I’m glad I was home because I would’ve lost my whole house," said Brooks.

The fire started just a couple of feet away from where a child was sleeping, according to Brooks. Children used a ladder to escape through a second-story window because the fire spread so quickly.

Fire marshal urges caution with e-bike charging

Dippolito said these fires are challenging because of thermal runaway, a battery malfunction that can lead to rapid fire. "It’s a breakdown of the batteries… there’s a malfunction - something goes wrong inside battery pack and they support the energy just keeps supporting more fire til energy dissipates," said Dippolito.

Dippolito advised, "Don’t be charging them inside the house. Charge outside, away from the house… don’t bring them indoors."

Brooks said the bike had been charging in the corner of the room all night before it exploded. The owner of the e-bike told FOX 29 that the battery had been replaced just a few days earlier.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not confirmed the exact cause of the explosion or whether the recently replaced battery played a role. It is also not clear if any official investigation is ongoing.