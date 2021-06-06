Expand / Collapse search

Embiid plays in Game 1 for 76ers with injured right knee

Published 
Sports
Associated Press
article

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 06: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers shoots during the first quarter against the Atlanta Hawks during Game One of the Eastern Conference second round series at Wells Fargo Center on June 06, 2021 in Philadel

PHILADELPHIA - Joel Embiid was in the starting lineup Sunday even with a cartilage tear in his right knee for Game 1 of the Philadelphia 76ers' Eastern Conference playoff series.

Embiid and the top-seeded Sixers are facing the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Embiid was injured in Monday's Game 4 loss in the opening round against Washington and missed the Game 5 clincher. He was limited to shooting drills in practice this week and his status was uncertain right through warmups.

The Sixers are 42-13 with the NBA MVP finalist in the lineup. Without him, they are 11-11.

Atlanta's De’Andre Hunter sat out the opener with a sore right knee.

