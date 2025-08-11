Emergency bridge work causes traffic disruptions in Center City

The Brief The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that emergency bridge repair will restrict the Market Street Bridge over the Schuylkill River in Philly starting Monday. Drivers should give themselves extra time to travel in the city.



Drivers heading in and out of Center City Philadelphia are facing significant traffic disruptions due to emergency repairs on the Market Street Bridge over the Schuylkill River.

The bridge is now down to one lane in each direction, causing backups and congestion.

What we know:

The issue began when a hole was discovered on the Market Street Bridge at 1 p.m. this afternoon.

The bridge's closure affects a critical section between 23rd and 30th streets, leaving drivers with few alternatives.

Veteran drivers, including those operating taxis, ride share and buses, are particularly impacted, as they rely on this route for their livelihoods.

PennDOT quickly initiated repair work, attributing the damage to the age of the concrete and the recent heatwave, with temperatures nearing 90 degrees.

The bridge, which dates back to 1932, has not undergone major rehabilitation since its construction, and is now at the end of its useful life.

What they're saying:

Taxi driver Emmanuel, who is accustomed to navigating city traffic, shared his thoughts.

"It's an inconvenience when rush hour hits everything and there's nowhere to go on Market Street," he said.

Uber driver John Griffin expressed frustration.

"I know backed up during the evening rush hours and everything. People got places to go. I got places to go. You know. I got people to pick up. Gotta make the income here," he said.

What's next:

PennDOT has indicated that the lane restrictions will remain in place for several weeks until repairs are completed.

What you can do:

Drivers are advised to plan ahead and allow extra time for travel in the city, as the situation is expected to persist during peak hours.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.