Emergency services suspended at Delaware County Memorial Hospital

The Pennsylvania Health Department suspended emergency department services at Delaware County Memorial Hospital.

The decision was prompted by a staffing shortage, according to officials.

The chairperson of the Delaware County Council blamed the hospital owner, Prospect Medical Holdings, saying it failed to provide enough worker to keep it running.

Prospect says it was just following orders of the Pennsylvania Health Department.

"Through the past year, Prospect has shown little to no regard for the safety and wellbeing of the community and the county," Delaware County Council Chair Dr. Monica Taylor said. "The county has and will continue to do everything in its power to ensure the hospital stay open."

Prospect wants to turn the hospital into an inpatient facility.

A local foundation recently challenged the company in court and a judge granted a temporary injunction to stop the hospital from closing.