EMR to resume Camden metal recycling operations with new FireSMART safety measures

The Brief EMR will restart operations at its Camden metal recycling facility Monday, July 13, under a new FireSMART safety framework. The reopening follows a recent fire and includes new fire prevention, inspection, and monitoring measures. Full operations are expected to resume by Friday, July 17.



EMR will resume activities at its Camden, New Jersey metal recycling facility Monday, July 13, with a phased reopening and new safety protocols, according to EMR USA President Joe Balzano.

Phased reopening after recent fire at Camden facility

What we know:

EMR temporarily suspended operations at its Camden site after a recent fire. The company now plans to restart activities Monday afternoon, with full operations expected by Friday, July 17, Balzano said.

"For more than 100 years, Camden Iron & Metal, now part of EMR, has recycled metal here in Camden," said Balzano. "The material we recover goes back into American industry, becoming the steel used in new cars, buildings and infrastructure. That work supports good local jobs, and we are committed to preserving those jobs in the Camden community."

The new FireSMART framework introduces a three-stage inspection process for incoming scrap metal, uses thermal scanners to spot lithium-ion batteries, and adds dedicated fire suppression equipment. The site will also have a permanent 24/7 Fire Watch and advanced thermal cameras to monitor for early signs of fire.

EMR says these steps are designed to reduce the risk of lithium-ion battery fires, which have become more common as batteries are found in more discarded products.

FireSMART framework aims to reduce battery fire risk

The FireSMART framework is EMR’s new approach to managing lithium-ion battery risks before, during, and after material arrives at the facility. It stands for Source, Manage, Assess, Respond and Train, with new standards for suppliers, real-time surveillance, and enhanced training for employees.

Balzano said, "FireSMART is an important step in strengthening how we manage those challenges. It strengthens how we manage material before it reaches our facility, while it is on site and if an incident occurs. We’ll continue working with our employees, suppliers, first responders and policymakers to improve how these risks are managed and to keep making our operations safer for our employees, our neighbors and the Camden community."

The company says the new system will help keep employees and the community safer, while supporting local jobs and the recycling industry.

The FireSMART program includes new inspection procedures, material segregation, reduced material volumes, and automatic fire suppression systems.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how the effectiveness of the FireSMART framework will be measured in the coming weeks.