Pizza delivery driver shot and killed in robbery in North Philly; 14-year-old charged with murder

The Brief A 28-year-old pizza delivery driver was shot and killed on June 5, 2026, in the 2300 block of Edgley Street. Police arrested a 14-year-old boy on Friday, July 10, 2026, and charged him with murder and robbery. Investigators have not said who placed the pizza order or how the driver got inside the vacant property.



Police have arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the fatal shooting of a pizza delivery driver on June 5, 2026, according to investigators. Officers say the motive was robbery.

What we know:

Officers responded to a radio call for a person with a gun at approximately 12:32 a.m. on June 5, 2026, in the 2300 block of Edgley Street. Police say they found Anshul Kuncha, a 28-year-old man, unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the back of the head.

He was taken to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 12:43 a.m.

Police said the victim was delivering pizza to a property at the Raymond Rosen Homes.

Investigators said the property was vacant. Surveillance video showed the delivery driver walking with pizza boxes while being followed by two people wearing dark clothing, according to police. One of them was wearing a dark backpack.

Police said three pizza boxes and a bag were found inside the vacant property. Investigators said the food did not appear to have been opened or touched.

Investigators believe the driver was able to deliver the order to the vacant property before he was shot outside. Ballistic evidence was found outside the property, near where the victim was located.

Following the investigation, police arrested a 14-year-old boy, Sincere Camps, from Philadelphia, on Friday, July 10, 2026. He is charged with murder, robbery, VUFA and related offenses.

14-year-old boy, Sincere Camps has been charged with murder, robbery, VUFA and related offenses in the shooting death of 28-year-old, Anshul Kuncha. | Philadelphia Police Department Expand

Police say the motive was robbery.

What we don't know:

Police have not said who placed the order. Investigators have not said how the driver got inside the vacant property or whether someone let him in.