Emu spotted wandering Bucks County neighborhood as police look to reunite it with owner

Police in Bucks County are working to track down the owners of an emu that was seen wandering the area late Thursday night.

Newtown Township Police took to social media to share that officers had come across a strange sight while on Fourth of July patrols.

Officers spotted an emu wandering in the area of Stoopville Road and Rosefield Drive.

They’re asking the emu’s owners to contact them so they can safely return the animal.