Endangered 65-year-old man missing from Rhawnhurst

Police are asking for the public's help locating an endangered man reported missing from Rhawnhurst.

Bruce Petroff, 65, was last seen at 10 p.m. Monday on the 8600 block of Augusta Street.

Police described Petroff as 5-foot-9 and 177 pounds with a thin build, light complexion, brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing glasses and his wedding band. No clothing description was made available.

Anyone with any information on Petroff's whereabouts is urged to contact Northeast Detective Division at 215-686-3153 or call 911.

