Founder of local youth mentorship organization celebrates his birthday by celebrating kids

The Brief Ryan Harris is the founder of As I Plant This Seed in Hunting Park. Harris held a community party providing a day of food and fun for the youth in his program.



The founder of a community group dedicated to engaging youth in positive activities and education dedicated his birthday to young people in the program by hosting a party and a day of fun.

What we know:

Founder of As I Plant This Seed, Ryan Harris, turned 39 years old Thursday. His birthday wish was to hold a community party for the youth he serves. His goal is to celebrate and recognize them.

What they're saying:

"Every year I donate my birthday to the youth making sure they just have a great time. Making sure they’re being recognized, making sure somebody notice them. Making sure they’re visible and just celebrated," said Harris.

He asked his friends who wanted to hang out with him to instead donate to the Treehouse which is the home base for his program.

"All day we have been getting snacks, juices, cakes, waters and freeze pops. Everything. Anything you can name that kids be happy about we are doing it. We have been doing painting, we have been doing chess today and they have been outside playing games all day. We have been having a ball," said Harris.

Local perspective:

Everyone celebrated Harris with cake and cupcakes for the youth.

It was the end to a day which he actually dedicated to the young people in his program and community. Harris says it is all part of his purpose which is taking every opportunity to help the youth.

"If y’all understand the climate of what is going on with the youth today, just having something to engage them with that challenges the narrative, which is having a lot of our kids go astray and turn to the streets. This program is so pivotal to their growth," he said.

Big picture view:

Harris turned 39 Thursday. The magic number for his program is 13.

He says each year he sees the reward in the growth of his youth.

"Us being here 13 years and our youth coming back to give back, become mentors, become creative directors and program managers. They are pretty much running the program so you can see the fruit growing already," he said. Harris’s wife and children also shared in the day to help make his birthday gift which is the smiles seen on the faces of the kids.

"I’m living in a dream and I’m on cloud nine all day," he said.