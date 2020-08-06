Entire Upper Darby sanitation department quarantined for 2 weeks due to COVID-19 outbreak

Upper Darby officials made the decision to quarantine their entire sanitation department for two weeks until Aug. 21 due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Mayor Barbarann Keffer made the announcement Thursday afternoon.

“The decision was not made lightly but it was made in the best interest of our township workforce and our township residents. It is very important that everyone understand that the health and safety of our township employees and residents is our primary concern. We will get through this with the best outcomes if we stick together,” Mayor Keffer said.

Mayor Keffer plans to provide details on Monday on their contingency plan to collect trash for the next two weeks. Regular trash pickup will resume with a new schedule on Monday, Aug. 24.

