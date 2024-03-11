Country star Eric Church gives Nashville bar ownership to fans: 'This is our house'

article

Eric Church is literally giving a piece of his bar to his fans.

The country music star gave individual deeds to the bricks that built Chief's in Nashville to the people who have supported him the most throughout his career.

"You’ve helped me build my career brick by brick, and I want the whole world to know that the building is yours," Church shared. "This is not just another club downtown. This is our house. I’ve been involved in every step of restoring this historic building into a place we can call our own and, because you’ve been with me every step of my career, I’m proud to dedicate a physical brick of the Chief’s building to each and every one of you."

Fans who received a deed to a Chief's brick were also given exclusive access to never before heard demos, unreleased video footage and priority entry to the upcoming bar. The highly anticipated bar features six stories in historic downtown Nashville and will also serve as a music venue. Chief's will host a broadcasting studio for the country singer's "Eric Church Outsiders Radio" on SiriusXM.

"My songs are mine, until I release them, and then they're never mine again," Church explained. "And this building’s a lot that way."

Eric Church began his music career in 2005. (Getty Images)

"It’s been mine in the building of it, in the cultivating with the stories, the challenges, and the successes," he added. "But once Chief’s opens, it’s not mine anymore. It belongs to the Choir. It belongs to the fans. It belongs to the patrons. It belongs to the stories they create there. It belongs to the music they listen to there and share from there. So, my story ends where theirs begins and that’s the essence of what you do musically and what we’re trying to do at Chief’s."

Church began his music career in 2005 after signing to Capitol Nashville. The singer released his debut album, "Sinners Like Me," in 2006. The album produced three top 20 Billboard Country Chart songs – "How ‘Bout You," "Two Pink Lines" and "Guys Like Me."

Since his start in Nashville, Church has released nine studio albums total.

In 2021, Church released a double album – "Heart" and "Soul."

Eric Church owns his own whiskey brand. (Getty Images)

The country music artist is most known for his hits such as "Drink in my Hand," "Springsteen," "Smoke a Little Smoke" and "Record Year."

Chief's, which Church announced in 2022, is the musician's most recent project.

Church partnered with Rodney Scott to add a touch of his Carolina roots to the bar. Scott's Hell of a Q will be situated on the roof of Chief's.

The Nashville bar will be the newest business added to Church's growing portfolio. The "Give Me Back My Hometown" singer also owns his own whiskey brand and recently purchased Field & Stream magazine with fellow country star Morgan Wallen.

Morgan Wallen and Eric Church bought Field & Stream Magazine together. (Getty Images)

"Rarely does an opportunity come along to be a part of something truly great," Church and Wallen said in a statement. "Part of something that has served as a trusted companion to generation after generation. Part of something that has helped shape how we experience and tell stories about the outdoors."

"And that’s why we teamed up to preserve Field & Stream," the statement said. "To lend our voices to this iconic American brand so that it can continue to inspire future generations to experience and enjoy the outdoors, just as it has for us and those who came before us. It’s time to return Field & Stream to its rightful home: into the hands of those who love the outdoors and the tales that come from being there."

Eric Church released his most recent album in 2021. (Getty Images)

Church is also returning to the Houston Rodeo this year as he closes out the biggest livestock show in the world. The "Talladega" singer will take the stage on March 17.

He previously opened the Houston Rodeo in 2015. That year, 57,338 people attended his concert, according to Chron.com

"I left my comfort zone to come out here and play in this cow s---," he joked on stage.

