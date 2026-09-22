Eugene Horsch trial pushed to March as police continue to comb through evidence

The Brief The trial for 44-year-old Eugene Horsch has been pushed back to March 2027. The delay comes as police continue to comb through over 1 million pieces of digital evidence found at the Horsch's home in Olney. The investigation centers around Eugene and his late father Raymond "R.C." Horsch, who police have linked to at least seven missing women.



The trial for Eugene Horsch, a man linked to a disturbing missing persons case involving at least seven women, has been pushed back to March, according to court documents.

What's next:

Originally scheduled for January, court records show the high-profile case will now be held on Monday, March 22, 2027 at 9:30 a.m.

What we know:

Eugene Horsch's June arrest in Center City on weapons and drug charges led investigators to the Olney home he shared with his late father, Raymond "R.C." Horsch. There, investigators found an avalanche of disturbing evidence, including one million pieces of digital evidence that police have since linked to at least seven missing – and possibly deceased – women.

While cremated remains were found inside the home, police have not found any bodies and Eugene Horsch has been charged in any missing persons investigation. Still, the eerie investigation has uncovered disturbing remnants of Raymond Horsch's nefarious past that police are carefully trying to piece together and exploring any role that Eugene Horsch may have played.