'Euphoria' star Angus Cloud dies at 25

Angus Cloud, who starred in HBO's hit series "Euphoria," has died at age 25.

According to a report from TMZ, Cloud – who was known for his role as "Fezco" in the show – died at his family's home in Oakland.

TMZ shared the family's statement, which was written, in part, "It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways."

The statement adds the actor had been open about his battle with mental health.

Angus Cloud celebrates the launch of his new in-game skin in PUBG MOBILE at a Rockstar Energy Drink livestream event. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images)

"We hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence," the statement adds.

The news of Cloud's death comes as the 25-year-old actor recently lost his father. Cloud had posted a tribute to his late father on social media with the caption, "miss [you] breh."

As of Monday afternoon, officials did not say how Cloud died.

In a statement, HBO described Cloud as a "talented and a beloved part of the HBO and ‘Euphoria’ family."

"We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud," the statement reads. "He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time."

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or suicidal crisis, help is available. The 988 suicide and crisis lifeline is available 24/7. Those looking to learn more about the hotline can click here for more information. The previous hotline (1-800-273-8255) is still available for those who still remember the old number.