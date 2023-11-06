Former child star Evan Ellingson dies at 35: report

article

Evan Ellingson, who gained notoriety as a child star, has died at the age of 35, TMZ reported.

The entertainment outlet reported that the actor was found dead Sunday at his home in San Bernardino County, California, and authorities tell TMZ that foul play does not seem to be involved.

Ellingson is best known for his role in the 2009 film "My Sister’s Keeper," starring alongside Cameron Diaz, Alec Baldwin, Abigail Breslin and Jason Patric. He also had a recurring role on "CSI: Miami," according to People.

The La Verne, California, native grew up with his three brothers and was discovered at the age of 10 while at a skate park and was asked to skate for the Vans PeeWee team and appear in a commercial for the Vans Company, according to IMDb.

He got his big break in acting after landing guest spots on "Mad TV" in 1995.

Ellingson's television career began to take off with a regular role on the FOX sitcom "Titus" in 2000, and he showed off his acting range with a dramatic role in the popular series "24" in 2001.

A few years later, Ellingson was tapped to play Kyle Savage in the ABC sitcom "Complete Savages" in 2004.

In 2006, Ellingson landed a role in Clint Eastwood’s movie "Letters from Iwo Jima," IMDb noted.

