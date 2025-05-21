Event at City Hall promotes healing, unity among young people affected by gun violence

The Brief The Mayor’s Office of Youth Engagement puts on an evening of creative expression as an outlet for youth. Non-profits spoke about resources for youth in need of mentorship, grief counseling and activities. The family of Philly rapper LGP Qua known as the Voice of the Youth attended. He was murdered on May 11th.



City leaders joined together to spread a message of healing and strength and action in Center City Wednesday night, with an event focusing on amplifying community voices and preventing violence on the streets.

What we know:

An emotional gathering at City Hall happened Wednesday evening with empowered young people who are carrying the weight of gun violence happening around them and taking those close to them.

Youth displayed their talents from singing, to rapping and spoken word to promote healing and unity. The Mayor’s Office of Youth Engagement put on the event to uplift young people in the midst of the gun violence crisis by giving them a creative outlet.

What they're saying:

"How do I channel my anger into something creative? And so today, even with the reflections, the creative reflections of young people through singing, spoken word and rap. Just describing their feelings through music and art," said Shania Bennett who is the director of the Mayor's Office of Youth Engagement and organizer of the event.

"I think we are really battling hopelessness. Young people not feeling like they have a place to go and a place to turn to. What do I do when I am grieving, what do I do when I am emotional?" said Bennett about what she says young people are experiencing.

She says resources are key.

"How I lead my office is being a connector and making sure young people know what options they have other than what they normally would engage in," she said.

Paying tribute:

Many who attended paid tribute to Philly rap artist Qidere Johnson known as LGP Qua and the Voice of the Youth. He was murdered on Mother’s Day. His mom Tamara Davis and other family were in attendance.

"He opened my eyes up to so much more of the struggle of our young people that I thought I was aware of," said Eric Westbrook with the Office of Safe Neighborhoods.

Big picture view:

The night also highlighted youth-based non-profits.

"Anybody that needs any type of mentorship for the youth, we're in Hunting Park. We are at the Tree House and we are holding it down for all the kids," said Ryan Harris who is the CEO and founder of As I Plant This Seed.

Those gathered also remembered lives lost with the goal of working together to help save lives.

"Today's event is a beautiful reminder of why this work matters because the youth matter," said George Lane, chairperson of the Philadelphia Youth Commission.

What you can do:

For more information on the Mayor's Office of Youth Engagement, check the website, here.