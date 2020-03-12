Events at Wells Fargo Center scheduled through March 31 postponed due to COVID-19 concerns

All events scheduled through March 31 at the Wells Fargo Center are being rescheduled due to COVID-19 concerns.

Comcast Spectacor released the following statement:

“In light of recent announcements made today, all Philadelphia Flyers, 76ers, and Wings games scheduled for the Wells Fargo Center are postponed until further notice. All other events scheduled through March 31 will be rescheduled.

We recognize that fans and event-goers will have questions regarding their ticket purchases. We are asking fans to hold their tickets as we determine plans to reschedule events. We thank our fans for their patience and understanding during this time. We will continue to closely monitor the situation and will share information as it becomes available.”

The closure comes after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 which caused the NBA to suspend their season indefinitely.

The Detroit Pistons, who played the Jazz on Saturday, were in Philadelphia to take on the Sixers Wednesday night. According to FOX 29's Steve Keeley the team is in self-quarantine at an undisclosed location.

Advertisement

Major League Baseball, the National Hockey League, Major League Soccer, and the Professional Golf Association have either suspended upcoming games and matches or barred fans from attending due to the coronavirus.

The 2020 NCAA basketball tournaments were canceled in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The NCAA announced the cancellation on Thursday.

RELATED COVERAGE

NBA suspending season until further notice due to coronavirus concerns

Coronavirus cancellations: These major events, concerts called off amid COVID-19 outbreak

President Trump announces suspension of travel between U.S. and Europe for 30 days

NCAA games will be played without spectators amid coronavirus

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP