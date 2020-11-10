Evesham Township police search for man accused of attempted sexual assault

Police are searching for a man accused of attempted sexual assault in Evesham Township.

Tasheem Keaton, 34, of Marlton, allegedly attacked a woman in the MarltonEvesham Township Village neighborhood around 5:30 Sunday night.

According to police, a 61-year-old woman was out walking in the area of Marlton Village Drive and Ivy Court when Keaton approached her.

Investigators say he identified himself as “T” - asked if she was single and then offered the woman compliments. When she tried to walk away.

Police say Keaton hugged the victim and grabbed her behind when the woman tried to break free, Keaton allegedly attacked her from behind, tackling her to the ground, covering her mouth.

He told the victim he was going to kill her, police said. The woman ultimately broke free.

