Ex-Bucks County teacher charged with assaulting, sexting students

A former teacher and women's soccer coach at Palisades High School is accused of sexting two students, including one whom he allegedly sexually assaulted.

Christian Howard Willman, 39, of Coopersburg, has been charged with sexual assault by a sports official, sexual contact with a student, corruption of minors and related offenses.

According to a criminal complaint filed Monday, Willman began having inappropriate conversations with one of the victims in 2013 during her sophomore year at the Nockamixon Township high school.

The conversations, which were sexual in nature, occurred via text message until about August 2014, when Willman asked the victim to come to his house to drink alcohol, Pennsylvania State Police learned. Willman indicated via text that his wife and children were not home. The victim said she understood, based on previous messages between the two, it was implied Willman intended to engage in sexual activity with her if she went to his home.

In April 2017, Willman allegedly began having inappropriate conversations with a second victim, also in her sophomore year. He allegedly used a social media app to send the victim sexually explicit messages and to solicit sex. This allegedly continued into the victim's junior year.

Then in 2018, late in the victim's junior year, Willman allegedly sexually assaulted the teen while the two were together at Palisades High School.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of Willman is urged to contact Trooper Christopher Cleveland, PSP-Dublin Barracks, at 215-766-5030.

Willman's bail has been set at 10 percent of $4 million.