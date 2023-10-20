Ex-Homeland Security Deputy believes U.S. plays crucial role in advising Israel forward

As Israel and Hamas remain embroiled in conflict overseas, a former Homeland Security Deputy believes America plays a crucial role in advising Israel forward.

Jack Tomarchio served as an Undersecretary for Intelligence and Analysis in the Department of Homeland Security, he said the threat of a wider war is real.

Tomarchio, who now advises companies on international security, fears that one of the key players could "overplay a card" and spark further turmoil in the war.

"The danger here is that either Israel, Hamas, or Iran overplays a card, reacts too quickly and before you know it you've got the Arab and Israeli (street protests) out and people are just reacting," Tomarchio told FOX 29's Jeff Cole.

Tomarchio believes America’s role in supporting and advising Israel to make "measured" decisions in its war with Hamas is as crucial as the U.S. role supporting Ukraine in its war with Russia.

In last night’s address to the nation, President Biden pressed for what may be $100B in aid for both countries arguing "it’s a smart investment that’s going to pay dividends for American security for generations."

Tomarchio believes Americans must a take a "long view" of the world and consider how our enemies view us. "If it means taking expensive and difficult stances," he said, "I think that’s leadership, that’s what the President must do."