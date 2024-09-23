Expand / Collapse search

Ex-‘Jackass’ star Bam Margera ordered to undergo drug, alcohol evaluation: reports

Published  September 23, 2024 11:13pm EDT
Judge orders Bam Margera to undergo drug and alcohol evaluation

Bam Margera has been ordered by a judge to undergo a drug and alcohol evaluation after an alleged probation violation, TMZ reports.

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. - A Chester County judge has ordered ex-’Jackass’ star Bam Margera to remain behind bars and undergo a drug and alcohol evaluation, according to TMZ.

The reality TV personality has been in jail since last week after an alleged probation violation.

He is expected to be released tomorrow or Wednesday, reports say. 

Margera was sentenced to six months probation back in June after pleading guilty to two counts of disorderly conduct.