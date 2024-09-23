Ex-‘Jackass’ star Bam Margera ordered to undergo drug, alcohol evaluation: reports

A Chester County judge has ordered ex-’Jackass’ star Bam Margera to remain behind bars and undergo a drug and alcohol evaluation, according to TMZ.

The reality TV personality has been in jail since last week after an alleged probation violation.

He is expected to be released tomorrow or Wednesday, reports say.

Margera was sentenced to six months probation back in June after pleading guilty to two counts of disorderly conduct.