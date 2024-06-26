Ex-‘Jackass’ star Bam Margera speaks out after sentencing in Chester County court

Former "Jackass" star Bam Margera will spend six months on probation after pleading guilty to disorderly conduct Wednesday over an altercation at his home near Philadelphia.

Margera, 44, had been charged with assaulting his brother and making threats to other family members during what the brother called a "frightening and unpredictable" two-week visit home last year.

The plea ends a long legal case that spun out of his stay at the Chester County home known as Castle Bam. At a hearing last year, Margera told the judge he was getting drug and alcohol treatment.

VENTURA, CALIFORNIA - JULY 21: Bam Magera looks on during the X Games California 2023 on July 21, 2023 in Ventura, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Jess Margera, at the same court hearing, called his brother "a good dude when he’s not messed up" but said he had exhibited troubling behavior for two decades and, while home, had been awake for days. Jess Margera suffered a ruptured eardrum in the altercation, while Margera’s girlfriend called police when he kicked in her bedroom door, the brother testified.

Defense lawyer William J. Brennan said Margera pleaded guilty to two summary offenses, and is now clean, sober and productive a year after the arrest.

Standing with his team of lawyers after taking the plea deal, Margera explained why it was a blessing in disguise. "I would go on drinking benders and it was not good. I would end up in some crazy situations. It actually took that knowing that if I piss hot, I’m going to jail and I don’t want that."

Margera turn himself into police after an affidavit says the now 44-year-old was screaming, threatened to kill everyone in the house and punched his brother in the face. His parents were the only family members who showed up in support.

"We all love him and just want him to do great," his mother, April, explained. "He’s been through a lot in his life. He’s had a lot of access and he’s had a lot power and it’s hard to come down from that."

"You can really say he won his case before today just by turning his life around," Brennan said Wednesday.

He left the courthouse holding hands with his new wife and says he's determined to stay the course. "It really helped and now that I've done this amount of time, I don't want to go back to that lifestyle."

As part of his probation, Margera will have random drug testing. The judge told Bam to stay clean or he'll be thrown in jail.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.