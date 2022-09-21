Ex-Philadelphia officer found guilty of voluntary manslaughter in 2017 shooting of unarmed man

article

A former Philadelphia police officer on trial for a deadly 2017 officer-involved shooting was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter and possession of an instrument of crime on Wednesday.

The former officer, Eric Ruch Jr., was charged with third-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter and possession of an instrument of crime in the shooting death of Dennis Plowden. His initial charges also included first-degree murder, but that charge was later withdrawn.

In a statement, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner thanked the jurors and constituents for "evenhandedly applied justice and accountability for all without exception."

Ruch, according to Krasner, is scheduled for sentencing on Nov. 17. A Philadelphia judge revoked bail for Ruch, according to Krasner.

In December 2017, police say plainclothes officers in an unmarked vehicle observed a white sedan wanted in connection with a homicide. The officers requested marked patrol units respond to help stop the car, where Plowden and a 27-year-old woman were sitting.



Police followed the vehicle to 16th Street and Nedro Avenue in Philadelphia’s Ogontz neighborhood, where they say Plowden stopped the car.



As officers got out of their vehicles to approach Plowden, he drove off at a high rate of speed and later crashed into two parked cars, authorities say. According to police, Plowden attempted to flee on foot after the crash and he was pursued by officers who drew their firearms and gave commands for him to show his hands.



At that time, police say Plowden put his hand in his jacket pocket and Officer Ruch discharged a single round, shooting Plowden in the head. Plowden was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.



Preliminary investigations indicated Plowden was seated on the sidewalk when Ruch fired the shot.



Ruch, a nine-year veteran of the force, was dismissed from the force 10 months later and was officially charged by the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office in October 2020.



At the time of Ruch’s suspension with intent to dismiss, then-Police Commissioner Richard Ross stated that Plowden was likely dazed and disoriented due to the car’s airbag deployment from the crash.



Ross also stated that Plowden "exercised poor judgment in fleeing" but noted that Ruch could have taken cover like the three other responding officers who did not fire their weapons.



During the trial, which began on September 13, Ruch’s defense attorney David Mischak said his client became distraught when learning Plowden was unarmed.



Prosecutors said Ruch shot and killed Plowden less than six seconds after he arrived on scene. However, Mischak told jurors that Plowden’s right hand was hidden near a pocket and Ruch did not know what was inside until later.



"As soon as my client discovered it was heroin and not a gun, he was upset. He was distraught," Mischak said.



An investigation revealed that Plowden borrowed the car police believed to be connected to a homicide and that he was not involved in the case.



"It was a tragedy. To call my client a criminal really compounds that tragedy," Mishak said as he urged jurors to consider not just what happened six seconds after Ruch arrived on scene, but also what happened during the two-minute chase that preceded the shooting.



Plowden is survived by two children and his wife, Tania Bond, who won a $1.2 million wrongful death settlement from the city of Philadelphia.