Excessive Heat Warning issued for Philadelphia area Friday; chance of pop-up storms

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for parts of the Philadelphia area, while the rest of the region remains under a Heat Advisory.

The Excessive Heat Warning was issued overnight and will last until 8 p.m. Friday evening.

FOX 29’s Sue Serio says dew points are expected to be much higher than they were on Thursday, meaning the heat index will reach dangerous territories. Temperatures are expected to feel like 106 degrees or more in parts of the area Friday.

There is also a chance of heavy storms later in the day that could produce heavy downpours.

By the end of the day Friday, the area will have recorded its fourth heat wave of the year. Expect very, very humid conditions throughout the day.

90 degree temperatures are expected to return on Saturday, with highs in the low 90s. Sunday should bring temperatures in the upper 80s.

Like Friday, Saturday and Sunday will each come with a change of pop-up or scattered storms.