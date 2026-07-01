Extreme heat warning in effect as Philadelphia prepares for triple digit temperatures

The Brief An extreme heat warning goes into effect Wednesday through Saturday. Temperatures are expected to reach over 100 degrees from Thursday to Saturday. 4th of July is expected to be sweltering hot, with highs of 101 degrees and a chance of late-day storms.



Wednesday marks the start of an extreme heat warning in Philadelphia that will bring triple digit temperatures for the 4th of July weekend.

What we know:

Temperatures will climb to 98 degrees on Wednesday with added humidity that will make it feel even hotter.

The National Weather Service issued an extreme heat warning for most of the area from Wednesday through Saturday.

"Dangerous heat will begin building today, with highs in the mid-to-upper 90s and heat indices over 100 degrees in many areas."

Record-breaking heat is expected on Thursday and Friday, with temperatures on both days approaching 105 degrees.

Temperatures will continue to reach over 100 degrees on the 4th of July, with a slight chance of scattered storms late in the day.

What's next:

Sweltering hot temperatures will take a step back on Monday, although highs in Philadelphia are expected to reach the mid-90s.

Forecasters expect late-day storms on Monday, and another chance of rain on Tuesday with cooler temperatures in the 80s.

What you can do:

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