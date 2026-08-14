Multiple injured in 2 North Philadelphia shootings Friday night: police

The Brief Two separate shootings took place Friday evening in the 22nd and 39th Districts. Both victims are being treated at Temple University Hospital, one in critical condition and the other in stable condition. Police have not confirmed if the two incidents are connected.



Two shootings occurred Friday evening in Philadelphia, sending both victims to Temple University Hospital, according to investigators. Police said the gunfire happened within about 20 minutes of each other in the 22nd and 39th Districts, and the relationship between the two incidents remains under investigation.

What we know:

Police said the first shooting happened at approximately 8:15 p.m. in the 2100 block of N. Gratz Street. The victim was taken by police to Temple University Hospital and is in critical condition.

About 18 minutes later, a second shooting was reported at N. 25th and W. Elkhart Streets, according to police. This victim arrived at Temple University Hospital by private vehicle and is in stable condition.

Police are investigating both incidents, and updates will be provided as they become available, authorities said.

Timeline:

8:15 p.m.: Shooting reported in the 2100 block of N. Gratz Street; victim transported in critical condition by police.

8:33 p.m.: Shooting reported at N. 25th and W. Elkhart Streets; victim transported in stable condition by private vehicle.

Both shootings are being handled by the Shooting Investigation Group, and police have not confirmed if the incidents are connected.

What we don't know:

It is not yet confirmed if the two incidents are connected, and details including the identities of the victims and what led up to each shooting remain unknown. No suspect information or motive has been released.