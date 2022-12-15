Expand / Collapse search

VIDEO: F-35 jet crashes during test flight in Fort Worth

By FOX 4 Staff
Published 
Updated 12:41PM
Military
FOX 4

RAW VIDEO: F-35 crashes during test flight at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth

An F-35 jet from Lockheed Martin crashed during a test flight on Thursday morning. The pilot ejected from the plane. WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS NSFW LANGUAGE

FORT WORTH, Texas - An F-35 jet from Lockheed Martin crashed during a test flight on Thursday morning.

The incident occurred around 10:15 a.m. on Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth and Lockheed property.

Video taken by Kitt Wilder shows the plane hovering before bouncing on the runway. The jet then goes nose first into the ground sending smoke into the air.

The pilot then ejects from the F-35.

F-35 crashes during test flight

Video shows the the plane on the grass near the shared runway on Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth and Lockheed property.

White Settlement police chief Chris Cook says the pilot safely ejected.

Images show the jet intact on the grass near White Settlement Road.

F-35 crash: White Settlement police describe response

White Settlement police chief Chris Cook describes the crash of an F-35 military jet and the department's response.

At this time the pilot's condition and the cause of the issue is not known.

Lockheed issued a statement about the crash on Thursday:

Lockheed Martin, police and fire crews are on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 4 for updates.