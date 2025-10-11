FAA issues ground stop at Philadelphia International Airport due to weather
PHILADELPHIA - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has implemented a ground stop for flights bound for Philadelphia International Airport, citing low cloud cover and weather conditions affecting visibility.
What we know:
The airport confirmed the measure in a post on social media as of 5:30 p.m., Saturday, warning that both arrivals and departures may be affected.
"Due to weather conditions, flights to and from PHL Airport may be affected," the post said. "Please check with your airline for the most up-to-date flight information."
The extent of the delays remains unclear.
Travelers flying in or out of Philadelphia tonight should plan for possible delays, cancellations, or gate changes and allow extra time when arriving at the terminal.
FOX 29 is monitoring updates from the FAA and Philadelphia International Airport and will provide the latest information as it becomes available.
The Source: Information in this story is from the Philadelphia International Airport and the Federal Aviation Administration.