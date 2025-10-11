FAA issues ground stop at Philadelphia International Airport due to weather

article

The Brief The FAA has issued a ground stop for flights headed to Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) due to cloud cover. Departures and arrivals may be delayed as weather conditions impact air traffic control. Passengers are urged to check with their airlines for the latest flight information.



The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has implemented a ground stop for flights bound for Philadelphia International Airport, citing low cloud cover and weather conditions affecting visibility.

What we know:

The airport confirmed the measure in a post on social media as of 5:30 p.m., Saturday, warning that both arrivals and departures may be affected.

"Due to weather conditions, flights to and from PHL Airport may be affected," the post said. "Please check with your airline for the most up-to-date flight information."

The extent of the delays remains unclear.

Travelers flying in or out of Philadelphia tonight should plan for possible delays, cancellations, or gate changes and allow extra time when arriving at the terminal.

FOX 29 is monitoring updates from the FAA and Philadelphia International Airport and will provide the latest information as it becomes available.