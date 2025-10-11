Nor’easter update: Philadelphia area braces for heavy rain, strong winds, flooding risk

The Brief A nor’easter is intensifying offshore and moving north, expected to bring rain, gusty winds and coastal flooding to the Philadelphia area. Saturday will see spotty showers and breezes; Sunday brings peak impacts. Travel, outdoor plans and flooding-prone zones should all be monitored closely.



A coastal low-pressure system is deepening off the Mid-Atlantic and poised to track northeastward this weekend, delivering a dangerous mix of moisture and wind into the region.

What we know:

FOX Weather notes rain totals of 2–3 inches are possible in many coastal and low-lying zones, with isolated spots seeing 3–5 inches combined over the duration of the event.

Persistent wind gusts will be among the biggest threats, especially along riverfront and Delaware Valley areas, where northeasterly winds could push water levels upward during high tides.

Northeast coastal flood threats through Monday. (FOX Weather)

The Nor'easter timeline

Saturday: Scattered rain, winds build

Through most of Saturday, expect scattered showers and drizzle, gradually intensifying as the day progresses in the Philadelphia area. Winds will begin to pick up later in the evening, shifting from breezy to gusty — especially closer to the Delaware River and along coastal counties of southeastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

Communities near tidal rivers and creeks should watch water levels; minor flooding may occur during evening high tides when combined with elevated winds.

Sunday: Peak impacts arrive

By Sunday morning, the Nor’easter will be fully overhead, ushering in steady, heavy rainfall across the area. Expect widespread downpours for most of the day. Wind gusts may reach 40–50 mph, especially along open terrain, river valleys and elevated locations.

Flooding risk will be highest in low-lying neighborhoods, near drainage systems, and along creeks across the suburbs. Drivers should avoid flooded roads, and power outages are possible in vulnerable zones.

Traffic and transit may see delays, and spills or debris on roads could slow commutes. Those with outdoor plans or weekend events should brace for disruptive conditions.

There is the potential for widespread flooding down the Shore in New Jersey. The National Weather Service has all the counties in the Shore area under Coastal Flood Warning for Sunday and Monday.

Monday and beyond: gradual clearing

As the Nor’easter gradually pulls farther off the coast, conditions will begin to mellow. Monday may feature leftover clouds and scattered showers, but the overall trend is toward drier and calmer weather later in the day.

Communities can expect a wind-down in flooding risk, though minor lingering effects — such as saturated ground and high water in canalized streams — may persist into early next week.

What you should do

Avoid driving through flooded streets — even shallow water can stall or damage vehicles.

Secure outdoor items , especially near rivers or waterfronts.

Be ready for power interruptions — especially in areas with older utility infrastructure.

Track tide times — high tides combined with wind-driven water may push water into vulnerable zones.

Monitor weather updates from FOX 29 and FOX Weather for evolving advisories and alerts.