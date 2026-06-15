Fairmount area residents face tickets, towing during Fan Fest despite permits: What we know

The Brief Residents near Lemon Hill say their cars were ticketed or towed during the FIFA Fan Fest, even with valid permits. The Philadelphia Parking Authority says tickets written in error will be canceled and fees refunded. Councilmember Jeffery Young Jr. says his office is receiving many complaints from neighbors.



The 39-day FIFA Fan Fest is drawing thousands of visitors to Philadelphia, but some residents near Lemon Hill say it is also causing major parking headaches. Some neighbors report their cars were ticketed or even towed despite having the required special parking permits.

Parking problems for residents near Lemon Hill during Fan Fest

What we know:

Neighbors near Lemon Hill say they got special residential parking permits to avoid problems during the Fan Fest, but some still received tickets or had their cars towed. Ruth Nacey, a Fairmount resident, said, "I got a phone call from my neighbor saying I think your car is being towed." She said her car was legally parked outside her home after getting email approval from the Philadelphia Parking Authority for a special permit, but her 2024 Audi was still towed.

Councilmember Jeffery Young said, "They are working very hard processing these permits. But we need to make sure these folks should not get ticketed when they can prove their residency." Residents told FOX 29 that they have seen vehicles with residential placards still getting parking tickets.

The Philadelphia Parking Authority said the issue happened as it processes thousands of permits for the Fan Fest. In a statement, the authority said, "The PPA utilizes a daily internal accuracy control mechanism that identifies and cancels any Fan Fest Enforcement Zone ticket written in error... Owners who were ticketed in error will receive a cancellation notice and all fees refunded."

Some residents are taping their permit confirmation emails to their car windows to avoid future problems. Nacey said her daughter's softball gear was in the car when it was towed, but added, "Go Hurricanes. They won the championship."

Neighbors say they are keeping their permit confirmations handy in case of more issues.

How residents are responding to parking enforcement

What they're saying:

Nacey said, "I'm yelling I registered. I live here. I have an email confirmation." She described running down 24th Street after learning her car was being towed. She also said, "My daughter's softball gear was in the car and she was playing in the championship game the next day."

Councilmember Young said his office has been flooded with calls from residents about parking violations and towing notices despite valid permits.

The Philadelphia Parking Authority said residents who believe they were ticketed or towed in error should contact the authority immediately.

Some neighbors told FOX 29 they plan to keep proof of their permits visible in their cars to avoid more problems during the Fan Fest.

What we don't know:

It is not clear how many residents have been affected by ticketing or towing errors during the Fan Fest. The timeline for when all refunds will be processed has not been specified.