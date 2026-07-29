Camden man charged after K9 finds phone used to solicit explicit photos from 7-year-old

The Brief A Camden man was arrested for allegedly soliciting explicit photos from a 7-year-old girl through social media. Investigators say a K9 found the phone used to contact the child during a search of the suspect’s home. Authorities urge parents to monitor their children’s online activity and report any suspicious behavior.



A Camden man is facing serious charges after investigators say he used social media to request sexually explicit photos from a 7-year-old girl, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay.

What we know:

Prosecutor MacAulay said Elmer Lao, 36, was charged with attempted manufacturing of child sexual abuse material and endangering the welfare of a child.

Elmer Lao, 36, was charged with attempted manufacturing of child sexual abuse material and endangering the welfare of a child.

On Monday, July 20, 2026, the Camden County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit and High Tech Crimes Unit began investigating after a 7-year-old girl reported that an adult male had started sending her messages on TikTok and by text message, according to officials.

Investigators determined that Lao, who knew the girl was 7, messaged her, sent nude videos of himself, and asked her to send nude photos in return, officials said.

Authorities said the investigation quickly focused on Lao after reviewing the messages and identifying him as the suspect.

K9 Rookie finds phone used in alleged crime

"Predators often use social media and messaging apps to target children, making parental involvement more important than ever," said MacAulay. "I urge every parent to regularly monitor their child's messages on TikTok and other social media platforms and to have ongoing conversations about online safety and the risks of communicating with strangers."

K9 Rookie | Camden County Prosecutor's Office

During a search of Lao’s home on July 22, 2026, K9 Rookie, a trained electronic detection dog, found a cell phone in Lao’s bedroom, according to investigators. Authorities said the phone was used to message the victim.

Lao was arrested that day and taken to the Camden County Correctional Facility, where he is being held pending a detention hearing, according to officials.

What you can do:

Authorities encourage anyone with information to contact Detective Jessica Minniti of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit at (856) 225-8537 or send tips to CAMDEN.TIPS.

Why you should care:

Prosecutor MacAulay emphasized the importance of parental involvement in protecting children online and encouraged parents to discuss internet safety with their kids.

The case highlights the risks children face on social media and the tools law enforcement uses to investigate these crimes.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details about the detention hearing or whether additional charges could be filed.