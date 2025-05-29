Fairmount Park shooting: Police believe 5 guns were used in Memorial Day mass shooting

The Brief Investigators believe as many as five guns were used in a deadly mass shooting in Fairmount Park on Memorial Day. Two people – Amya Devlin, 23, and Mikhail Bowers, 21 – were killed in the shooting and nine others were hurt. Police have not announced any arrests in the shooting so far.



Investigators believe at least five guns were used in a deadly mass shooting that erupted in Fairmount Park on Memorial Day.

Amya Devlin, 23, and Mikhail Bowers, 21, were both killed in the shooting, and nine others, including teens, were injured by gunfire.

"This was wartime ammunition that was just opened on Philadelphians and those who were here in our city," Mayor Cherelle Parker said.

What's New?:

Two days after deadly gunfire erupted at a Memorial Day gathering near Lemon Hill in Farimount Park, investigators believe five guns were used in the shooting.

The gunfire erupted suddenly and in under the veil of darkness, which forced authorities to rely heavily on DNA evidence to carry their investigation.

The backstory:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 800 block of Lemon Hill Drive around 10:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police reported that two people were killed and nine others were injured when nearly two dozen shots erupted at a Memorial Day gathering.

Amya Devlin, 23, and Mikhail Bowers, 21, were identified as the two people that were killed in the shooting.

Six of the nine shooting victims were teenagers, according to police, including a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl.

All of those injured are in stable condition.

Featured article

FOX 29's Steve Keeley spoke with a man who ran his Dodge Challenger off the road and down an embankment while fleeing the smattering of gunfire.

Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel on Tuesday said police were busy Monday night clearing crowds of mainly juveniles that had gathered at various places.

Just after 8 p.m., officers were called to the Lemon Hill section of Fairmount Park where they spoke to a large group of adults who agreed to leave the park.

Bethel said clearing the park was going smoothly until juveniles started blending in with the compliant adults and gunfire eventually erupted around 10 p.m.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not report any arrests after the mass shooting.

Investigators worked through the night to comb the massive crime scene on Lemon Hill for evidence.

Dig deeper:

Investigators believe at least one of the guns used in the Memorial Day shooting was illegally modified with a "switch" that makes it fire more rapidly.

Investigators at the scene Monday night were able to find 21 shell casings and after further searches early Tuesday morning, they found about a dozen more.

Mayor Parker said the Philadelphia Police Department seized over 5,000 crime guns last year, and made over 2,000 arrests for firearms violations.

"How easy is it to get a gun, illegally or otherwise, in our city," Parker said.

Parker doubled down on her commitment to ensuring the safety of the city, but put some of the onus on Philadelphians to do their part to protect the city.

"I would give people the same thing that saved my life: I would give them a connection, a connectedness, to something that's bigger than them as an individual."

She shared that the city has dedicated $25 million to anti-violence campaigns and has filled over 8,000 summer jobs for teens.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Philadelphia Police tipline, by calling 215-686-TIPS. You can submit tips anonymously.